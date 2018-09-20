Iraq sentences senior Daesh figure to death

An Iraqi court yesterday sentenced a prominent terrorist, described as a deputy of Deash leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to death on terrorism charges.

"The Karkh criminal court in Baghdad sentenced to death by hanging one of the most prominent leaders of Daesh, who served as a deputy of Baghdadi," judicial spokesman Abdel Sattar Bayraqdar said. Ismail Alwan Salman al-Ithawi was extradited from Turkey earlier in May this year, along with four other Daesh terrorists, having fled Syria as the group's self-proclaimed "caliphate" crumbled.

The leading Daesh member al-Ithawi was captured in the northwestern province of Sakarya and was subsequently deported to Iraq.

He was tracked and detained through cooperation between Turkish, Iraqi and United States intelligence agencies, a senior Iraqi official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) in February. A native of the Iraqi city of Ramadi, Ithawi was accused of holding several positions including as Daesh "minister" in charge of religious edicts.