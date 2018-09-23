2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in anti-terror operations in southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, the local governor's office said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to a statement by the governor's office, the provincial gendarmerie forces carried out a counterterrorism operation in the rural areas of Lice district.

They also seized weapons and ammunition, the statement said.

Operations in the region are ongoing, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.