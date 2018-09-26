PKK attack kills 2 security guards, injures 2 others in SE Turkey

Two security guards were killed and two others were injured Wednesday in a PKK terror attack in the southeastern Şırnak province, according to a security source.

An improvised explosive planted on a road by PKK terrorists in Şırnaks Silopi district detonated, said the security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The injured security guards were taken to Silopi State Hospital, the source added.

An operation was launched in the area to apprehend the terrorists.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.