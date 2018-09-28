2 terrorists killed in eastern Turkey

At least two terrorists were killed in a counterterrorism operation in eastern Turkey's Tunceli, the local governor's office said yesterday.

The statement did not specify which terrorist group the two deceased belonged to, but Turkey has been embroiled in a long-running struggle against the PKK in the area.

The provincial gendarmerie forces carried out the operation in the rural areas of Mazgirt district, the statement said, adding that operations in the region would continue.

Meanwhile, Turkish fighter jets have destroyed several PKK terror targets in northern Iraq, the military confirmed yesterday.

In a post on Twitter, the Turkish General Staff said that the airstrikes hit multiple targets in northern Iraq's Hakurk, Avasin-Basyan, Sinath-Haftanin, Metina and Qandil regions on Wednesday.

Weapon emplacements and shelters used by terrorists were destroyed during the operation, the statement added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

In its more than 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women and children.