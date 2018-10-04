PKK terrorist with $647,360 bounty on his head 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey

A wanted PKK terrorist with a $647,360 bounty on his head was among the terrorists "neutralized" in an operation carried out in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province on Sept. 6, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the terrorist with the codename Cuma Mardin was "neutralized" in an airstrike in Nusaybin district.

The terrorist was in the red category of the ministry's wanted terrorists, the statement added.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.