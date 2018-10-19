33 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey, n. Iraq over past week

At least 33 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey and in northern Iraq over the past week, the Turkish military said Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a Twitter post, the Turkish General Staff said that 16 terrorist weapon pits, shelters and depots were destroyed in operations between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18.

In a separate tweet on Friday, Turkish General Staff said at least four PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in air operations carried out in northern Iraq on Thursday.

The terrorists, plotting for an attack on Turkish bases, were "neutralized" Thursday in airstrikes carried out in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions, the army said.

The military also said Friday that a total of 4,585 terrorists have been neutralized since the launch of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to free Afrin of PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists. On March 18, Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.

The military said Turkey "resolutely" continues to fight against terrorist organizations, particularly PKK/KCK/YPG, and also Daesh, in the country and abroad.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.