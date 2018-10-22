18 terrorists 'neutralized' in anti-terror operations last week: Interior Ministry

At least 18 terrorists were "neutralized" in counterterrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, Interior Ministry said Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The statement said two of the terrorists were captured alive and 16 of them were killed.

The ministry said in a statement that a total of 2,912 anti-terror operations were conducted between Oct. 15 and 22.

During the operations, 19 shelters used by terrorists were destroyed, and 17 hand grenades and 34 weapons were seized.

A total of 956 terror suspects were arrested in the same period.

Out of the suspects, 199 of them were held over links to PKK/KCK, 19 to far-left terrorist groups, 71 to Daesh, and 667 to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the July 15, 2016, defeated coup which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

More than 300 people lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks in recent years.