France extradites PKK suspects to Germany for abusing another man

German authorities said yesterday a man of Turkish-descent has been extradited from France on charges of supporting the PKK terrorist group.

Federal prosecutors said that Özkan T., a 31-year-old whose last name wasn't given in line with privacy laws, was extradited Monday. He was arrested in July in France on a European warrant issued by Germany accusing him of supporting a terrorist organization.

He's accused of working with four others, all arrested in Germany in June, to kidnap a former member of the PKK, to convince him to work for it again. They are alleged to have abused the man before releasing him.

The PKK is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Ankara has long warned its European allies over the PKK activities within its borders. Yet, the lack of concrete measures against the followers of the group has turned into a matter of courage for them, leading to an increase in attacks on the Turkish community. European citizens of Turkish descent, community centers and establishments linked with the Turkish community have fallen victim to violent attacks by PKK followers.