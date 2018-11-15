Prominent families in Manbij express support for Turkey's efforts against YPG

Leading local tribes in northern Syria's Manbij region have declared their support for Turkish efforts to rid the area of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate.

Leaders of the tribes, many members of which have been displaced by the PKK's offshoot, the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG), met recently in Jarabulus, which was liberated from the Daesh terrorist group by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in August of 2016 and concluded in March of last year.

A total of 800 people, including representatives of 25 tribes, the Syrian opposition's interim government and Free Syrian Army (FSA) representatives, attended the meeting.

Attendees stressed the importance of national unity and solidarity. Some attendees held banners reading: "Yes to supporting just institutions" and "Let's collaborate to rebuild the city."

Tribal representatives, for their part, said they wanted to return to their homes and voiced support for Turkey's efforts to rid Manbij of YPG terrorists. In a closing statement released after the meeting, attendees condemned the YPG for discriminating against the people of Manbij and its policy of trying to change the region's demographics.