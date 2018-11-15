YPG is PKK's Syrian wing but US fails to recognize as such, Syria envoy Jeffrey says

The People's Protection Units (YPG) is the Syrian wing of PKK terrorist group but the U.S. does not recognize it as such, U.S. Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey said late Thursday.

"That local partner since 2014 has been the Democratic Union Party (PYD) which is the Syrian offshoot of PKK but we have not designated it as a terrorist organization which we did with the PKK," Jeffrey said.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union. The PYD and its armed branch the YPG are the PKK's Syrian affiliates.

Ankara has long told Washington that the YPG is no different from the PKK and partnering with one terrorist group to fight another is unacceptable.

Washington's conflicting approach to the PKK has come under the spotlight in recent weeks, as it continues to provide military support to the YPG but ramped up efforts to apprehend lead PKK terrorists. Last week, the U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice program authorized up to $5 million for information on PKK's acting leader Murat Karayılan, $4 million for Cemil Bayık and $3 million for Duran Kalkan.

After the announcement of the rewards on Nov. 6, Jeffrey said the U.S. does not recognize the YPG as a terrorist organization. He said that while the U.S. "understood" Turkey's security concerns regarding the ties between the PKK and YPG, it does not consider YPG to be a terrorist group.