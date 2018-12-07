FETÖ sole obstacle to stronger Turkish-Kyrgyz ties, Yıldırım says

The presence and activities of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Kyrgyzstan is the only issue in bilateral relations between Ankara and Bishkek, Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım said yesterday during his visit to the country.

"We have an issue that overshadows our relations with Kyrgyzstan and that is the FETÖ terrorist group, which attempted the failed July 15 [2016] coup in Turkey," Yıldırım said in a press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Dastan Jumabekov in Bishkek.

Yıldırım warned the Kyrgyz government over the structure of the terrorist group, saying the group employs shady and clandestine methods to cover its identity.

Jumabekov said 2018 has been a fruitful year for the bilateral relations, recalling that the presidents of the two countries have met four times so far this year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid an official visit to Kyrgyzstan in September, where he had bilateral meetings with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

"I see today's visit of President Jeenbekov as the best answer to FETÖ's efforts," Erdoğan was quoted as saying at the time. "I believe that Jeenbekov will be much more vigorous against FETÖ and take the necessary measures promptly."