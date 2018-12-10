Turkey criticizes US use of terror groups to fight terror in Syria

Parliament Speaker Yıldırım slammed the U.S. for collaborating with the terrorist PKK's Syrian affiliates, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) to eliminate another terrorist organization, Daesh.

"Unfortunately a country that we see as our ally took steps to eliminate Daesh by collaborating with the PKK's Syrian branch, the PYD/YPG. This is a very wrong method," Yıldırım told a gathering of parliament speakers in Iran's capital Tehran.

"Let's say you eliminated Daesh [through the PYD/YPG]. Then what terror group would you work with to eliminate the PYD/YPG? It's a dead end," he argued.

Yıldırım emphasized that trying to use one terror group to eliminate another one is a mistake.

Turkey has repeatedly objected to U.S. support for the terrorist PKK/PYD/YPG as a "reliable ally" in Syria, which has included supplying arms and equipment.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The PYD/YPG is its Syrian branch.

The parliament speaker remarked that in addition to Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria are facing the same terrorist threats.

"With measures and multilateral cooperation, we can eliminate terror's ruinous effects," he said, adding that whoever favors terror will eventually face the consequences. "Only arms dealers and warlords win from terror," he stressed.

Drawing attention to Turkey' decades-long fight against terrorism, the parliament speaker said, "Turkey has fought the PKK and other terrorist organizations for 40 years, and Turkey has spent roughly $300 billion in this fight in addition to having thousands of innocents and Turkish security forces martyred."

During his visit to Iran, Yıldırım also separately met his Russian counterpart, Vyacheslav Volodin, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and he highlighted that Turkey is determined to continue cooperation with Iran and Russia to solve problems in the region and end suffering.