Turkey to start military operation in east of Euphrates in few days, Erdoğan says

Turkey will carry out a military operation in east of Euphrates in a couple of days and this step will facilitate the political solution in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.

Speaking at the Turkish Defense Industry Summit held at the Beştepe Presidential Palace Complex in capital Ankara, Erdoğan said it is time to realize Turkey's decision to dissolve terrorism groupings east of Euphrates River, referring to areas controlled by the People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group in eastern Syria.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...