Senior Daesh terrorist on Turkey’s most wanted fugitives’ list detained in Şırnak

A high-ranking Daesh terrorist was detained in Turkey's southeastern Şırnak province on Dec.15, the Şırnak Governorate announced Saturday.

Ayşenur Inci was in the blue category on the Interior Ministry's most wanted list and sought with a TL 1,500,000 ($279.605,57) bounty on her head

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

In a statement, the governorate said the terrorist had surrendered to Turkish authorities at the Habur Border gate along the Turkish-Iraqi border.

The Daesh terrorist group, which has been blamed for a string of terror attacks across Turkey in the past three years, saw a decline in membership with militants fleeing Syria and Iraq where it once controlled large swathes of land.

Some 2,000 people have been arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey while around 70,000 people have been denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group. Security forces have also foiled 10 attack plots. Figures show that some 18,500 suspects are currently being monitored for links to the terror organization after being identified at airports upon arrival.