Syrian Arab tribes take action against YPG to get their territories back

Syria's Arab tribes whose territories are under the control of the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), are preparing to take action against the terrorist organization ahead of the U.S.' decision to withdraw from the war-torn country.

According to sources on the ground, leading figures from the tribes are taking measures, the most significant of which is to establish an assembly for all of the 150 Syrian tribes. As part of these efforts, the newly founded assembly, namely the Assembly of Syrian Tribes and Clans, is expected to have its first congress today in Syria's northwestern province of Azaz.

The written statement that the assembly made yesterday stated that a group of 400 founding figures from different provinces of Syria are expected to come together.

"By establishing a political and/or military power that consists of representatives from all the provinces of Syria, [we are aiming to] eradicate the activities of the YPG all over the country, particularly east of the Euphrates, enabling the territories to be controlled by their real owners and to have the right to comment on the future of the country," the statement underlined.

Emphasizing that the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces is also supporting the assembly, opposing U.S. plans to introduce terrorist organizations as representatives of the Kurds has been determined as one of the first activities of the assembly.

The statement also said that apart from Arab and Turkmen tribes, Kurdish tribes that oppose the YPG are also expected to join the assembly.