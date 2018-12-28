Turkish Red Crescent focuses on protecting civilians during Euphrates operation

The Turkish Red Crescent is ready for the operation east of the Euphrates, doing whatever it takes to prevent civilians in the region from facing harm.

"We are ready for different scenarios that might occur on our border," the head of the organization, Kerem Kınık, told Demirören News Agency (DHA), yesterday, underlining that the work of the group aiming to prevent civilians from being harmed is almost complete. "We have our friends in the field. We often go to the region and are about to complete our preparations as a humanitarian aid [organization]."

Expressing that the organization has been putting in a great deal of effort to provide humanitarian aid both to the region and the refugees that migrated to Turkey since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, Kınık said they have shelters in the region just in case.

"Our work revolves around the prevention of civil society being affected by the process, keeping the ways of providing humanitarian aid open to provide constant aid and lastly, establishing secured zones on the border in case of a possible refugee flow to Turkey," Kınık said. In order to improve the living conditions in Syria, Turkey mobilized state institutions, including the Turkish Red Crescent. The Turkish Red Crescent has sent more than 42,000 trucks of humanitarian aid supplies to Syria so far - about a hundred trucks of aid daily. As a result of Turkey's political efforts and anti-terrorist operations, more than 200,000 refugees have been able to return to their homes.