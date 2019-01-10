YPG terrorists target FSA in Syria’s Azaz with US-made missiles, killing two

PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists attacked Turkey-backed Syrian opposition group Free Syrian Army (FSA) Thursday with American-made anti-tank missiles, killing two fighters.

The YPG terrorists targeted the FSA units located in the Kaljibrin village of the northwestern Syrian town of Azaz bordering Turkey with TOW missiles from the area near the neighboring town of Tel Rifaat, where they currently control.

The terrorists targeted the patrolling FSA fighters early in the morning.

The YPG also targeted the same region Wednesday, in which no casualties or injuries were reported.

The attack came at a time when Turkish officials are negotiating with their American counterparts over the fate of the weapons supplied to the terrorist group by the U.S.-backed coalition in the pretext of fighting Daesh terrorists after the U.S. pullout from Syria.

Turkey has conducted two successful operations in northern Syria, Operation Euphrates Shield in Aug. 2016 and Operation Olive Branch in Jan. 2018, in which Turkish Army-backed FSA units targeted YPG and Daesh terrorists. Turkey has long been signaling of a third operation in YPG-held territory in Syria which the country sees a national threat to itself.

According to reports, the Hamza Brigade, which is a part of the FSA, has been continuing its efforts to support the upcoming operation of the Turkish military in the opposition-held northern district of Azaz and approximately 15,000 Syrian opposition fighters are ready to join a Turkish military offensive against the YPG, according to Reuters.