Assad regime aims at further dialogue with US-backed YPG terrorists

The Syrian regime hopes that its dialogue with the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), will intensify, a minister said yesterday, expressing that they hope the dialogues with the terrorist organization would lead to a political deal.

The YPG has previously sought Russian meditation for talks with the Bashar Assad regime, following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the region, seeking new support for their terrorist activities.

Russia said on Friday that it was important for YPG and the regime to start talking in light of U.S. plans.

Last month, YPG also invited regime forces to deploy to the key city of northern Syria's Manbij.

The dialogue between the two actors continues despite Damascus having previously stated its opposition to the kind of federal state sought by the YPG.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group but the U.S. does not recognize it as such, as U.S. Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey admitted recently.