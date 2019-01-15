Turkey-US reached understanding of historical importance on Syria, Erdoğan says

Turkey and the U.S. have reached an understanding of historical importance regarding the establishment of a secure zone in Syria in a phone call held by the leaders of the two countries on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Speaking at the Justice and Development (AK Party) Party's parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday, Erdoğan said that he told his U.S. counterpart that Turkey will do its part to resolve the issues in Syria.

"U.S. President Donald Trump once again confirmed the withdrawal of troops from Syria in a phone call yesterday, and we decided to continue to hold bilateral talks on all issues regarding Syria, including a safe zone to be created by Turkey along the border," Erdoğan said.

"I told Trump once again that Turkey prioritizes an effective fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups in Syria" Erdoğan said, adding that he also told him that Turkey welcomed everyone fleeing Syria with open arms, regardless of their ethnic or religious background and that the PKK-YPG oppresses all groups including Arabs, Kurds and Christians not submitting to their rule.

Ankara has been infuriated by U.S. support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the YPG, under the pretext of fighting against Daesh. The U.S. provided military training and supplied truckloads of weapons to the YPG, disregarding warnings from Ankara that the YPG is organically linked to the PKK, and partnering with one terrorist group to fight another was not acceptable.