3 FSA members killed by blast in northern Syria's Afrin

At least three people died and others were injured after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded in front of a community center used as headquarters by a Free Syrian Army (FSA) brigade in northern Syria's Afrin.

According to reports, the attack took place near the new Afrin district, resulting in the deaths of three FSA fighters.

Those injured in the attack were immediately taken to nearby hospitals, reports said.



The attack comes three days after a bus bomb near the governor's office in Afrin killed four people and injured 11 others.

Speaking on the anniversary of Operation Olive Branch to rid Afrin of terrorists, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the attacks would not deter Turkey from fighting terrorist threats along the country's border.

"These (attacks) will not deter us from fighting terror in Afrin. Our fight in Afrin, Jarablus, al-Bab will continue without interruption," the president said.

In January 2018, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear Afrin from PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists, who have been oppressing the local population before the Turkish military's intervention.

After a two-month-long operation, Turkish military cleared terrorists from the war-torn city, allowing tens of thousands of Syrians to return home to established security and stability.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.