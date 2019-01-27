Turkish military hits YPG targets in northern Syria

Turkish army hit targets of PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group in northern Syria on Sunday.

A large number of terrorists were "neutralized" after Turkish howitzers based in Operation Euphrates Shield area hit terror targets in Azaz and Marea districts, local sources said on condition of anonymity due to security reasons.

At least 20 howitzer rounds were fired on YPG/PKK targets.

Separately, a Free Syrian Army (FSA) member was killed, and three others injured in a clash with YPG/PKK terror group on Saturday night.

The Turkish military also struck terror targets in Syria's Tal Rifat over the past three days.

Situation in Tal Rifat

For the last three years, Tal Rifat has been occupied by the YPG/PKK, which has dubbed the territory between Tal Rifat and Manbij as the "Shahba Canton."

The YPG/PKK occupied Tal Rifat in 2016 in hopes of linking Afrin, a city in northwestern Syria, to areas under its control east of the Euphrates River, thus establishing a zone of influence along Syria's border with Turkey.

Syria's Al-Bab district, however, which is located between Tal Rifat and Manbij, falls within Operation Euphrates Shield's area-of-operations, thus disrupting the YPG/PKK's sought-for territorial link.

Later in Jan. 2018, Turkish military and FSA elements launched Operation Olive Branch to clear Afrin district from terrorist groups, liberating the town center in March.

Some 250,000 refugees from Tal Rifat and its outskirts have taken up temporary residence in the opposition-held city of Azaz, located adjacent to the Euphrates Shield zone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people. The YPG/PYD is the group's Syrian branch.