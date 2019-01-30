National Security Council calls for end to foreign aid to terror groups targeting Turkey

The National Security Council (MGK) released a statement late Wednesday reiterating its call for an end to foreign aid to terror groups targeting Turkey.

The Council also said that Turkey will continue anti-terror operations at home an abroad, especially in Syria's Idlib and Manbij.

Manbij and surrounding areas have been under the control of U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the YPG, since August 2016 after it ousted Daesh, who had captured the town from moderate oppositions in January 2014.

Turkey, however, strongly opposes YPG presence in Manbij. It has been a major sticking point in the strained relations between Turkey and the U.S., due to the latter's support for the YPG under the pretext of fighting Daesh. The YPG has organic organizational and operational links with the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU and Turkey.

Wednesday's statement also said Turkey will watch closely the developments in Cyprus, the Western Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea, taking action to protect its rights as given through international agreements.