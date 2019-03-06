Turkey, Iran to carry out joint operation against PKK terrorists

Turkey will carry out a joint anti-terror operation against the PKK terrorists with Iran, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Wednesday.

Soylu told the Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk that the two countries will conduct an operation, but did not give further details.

He condemned the PKK for recruiting child soldiers as young as 14-years-old.

Soylu said there are about 700 terrorists in the country, noting that Turkey has taken intensive measures to prevent the entry of terrorists.

"Only 12 [PKK members] entered Turkey since January," he added.

PKK and its Iranian affiliate, the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) use the Qandil mountains, located roughly 40 kilometers southeast of the Turkish border in Iraq's Irbil province, as headquarters for the terrorist group.

Although the PKK was headquartered in Syria until 1998, currently, the terrorist organization is now controlled from its headquarters in northern Iraq's Qandil Mountains. The Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) serves as an umbrella group for terrorist groups functioning under the names of the PKK in Turkey, the Kurdistan Democratic Solution Party (PÇDK) in Iraq, the PJAK in Iran and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria and its armed wiing the People's Protection Units (YPG), which currently control some one-third of the Syrian territory and dominate the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU, resumed its nearly 40-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015. PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan stated in an interview with the Iraqi television network Zelal in 2013 that "I founded the PYD as I did the PJAK."