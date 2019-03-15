Turkish soldier killed during operations in northern Syria

One Turkish soldier was killed in northern Syria, in the area of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday.

The soldier was killed during military operations in the area, the Defense Ministry's Press and Public Relations Department said in a statement.

Turkish Armed Forces and their allies the Free Syrian Army (FSA) captured the bordering Jarablus, al-Rai and al-Bab districts from Daesh terror group during Operation Euphrates Shield launched in August 2016.

The Turkish military and the FSA also cleared the Afrin district from the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) in Operation Olive Branch launched in January 2018.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed and millions of others have been displaced in the conflict, mainly by regime airstrikes targeting opposition-held areas.