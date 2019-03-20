Turkish soldier killed by PKK bomb in SE Turkey

One Turkish soldier was killed and another wounded during a counter-terror operation against the PKK at Mount Cudi in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak province.

During the operation in a rural part of the Silopi district, a handmade explosive device planted by a PKK terrorist detonated, wounding two soldiers.

The soldiers were taken by helicopter to Şırnak State Hospital, where one died despite intervention efforts. The other soldier is still receiving treatment.

Since the terror group formed in 1978, the PKK's terror campaign has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union.