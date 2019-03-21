OIC to hold emergency meeting to discuss NZ terrorist attack

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday said it would hold an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss the terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand. The organization was meant to hold a meeting, at the level of foreign ministers of the OIC Executive Committee, in Istanbul. However, upon the request of Turkey, as the term president of the cooperation, the meeting will welcome representatives from other member countries as well.

OIC Secretary-General Yusuf al-Uthaymeen is expected to review efforts to raise awareness regarding the threat of anti-Muslim sentiments and the fight against terrorism. So far, nearly 20 foreign ministers of OIC countries including Iran, Indonesia, Libya, Qatar, Afghanistan, Afghanistan and Sudan have announced their participation in the meeting, along with the numerous ambassadors and special representatives of various countries.

In relation to the issue, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters said that "this important event will allow New Zealand to join its partners in standing against terrorism and speaking up for values such as understanding and religious tolerance." Peters announced his attendance following Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's invitation to him during his visit to the country.