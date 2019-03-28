107 FETÖ terrorists extradited to Turkey so far

Different countries around the world have extradited some 107 Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) terrorists to Turkey so far, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said yesterday.

"We have demanded the extradition of 504 people from 91 countries. A total of 107 FETÖ members have been extradited to Turkey. We continue to pursue the issue," Gül told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Regarding the extradition of U.S.-based FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, the minister said Turkey has requested a meeting, after the upcoming local elections, with the new U.S. attorney general to talk about the judicial cooperation between the two countries and other judicial issues.

Reminding the media that Turkey has sent seven demands to the U.S. regarding Gülen's extradition of, Gül said Turkey has fulfilled all the procedures for judicial assistance demands to support the extradition of people associated with the FETÖ investigation in the U.S.

"Regarding the extradition, requirements of the international extradition law have been completed in all aspects. The only thing which has to be done now is the realization of extradition," added Gül.

FETÖ is accused of staging the July 15 coup attempt that tried to overthrow Turkey's democratically elected government and killed 251 people. The terrorist group is also accused of using its infiltrators in the police and the judiciary to launch two other coup attempts on Dec. 17 and Dec. 25 in 2013, under the guise of graft probes, in addition to sham trials launched against its adversaries using illegal or fake evidence and trumped-up charges.

The U.S. remains the main hub of FETÖ activity where the shadowy group operates hundreds of charter schools and affiliated companies, providing visa and employment opportunities for thousands of its followers. Gülen has lived in self-imposed exile in a secluded compound in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania since 1999.