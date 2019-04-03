FM: Ankara against any kind of racism and terrorism

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu remarked yesterday that Turkey is against all kinds of terrorism and racism.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Çavuşoğlu said, "We fight against Daesh, the PKK and the PYD [the Democratic Union Party], at the same time."

He said that those who try to show that Islam is siding with terrorism actually feed terrorism.

"Any kind of racism should not be tolerated. We condemn all kinds of discrimination and racism," the minister added.

Also remarking that the financiers of terrorism must be punished, Çavuşoğlu added, "Today, we are standing against terrorism and giving this message to the world: You will be dissolved in the wave of hatred, fear and violence that you try to pump."

Çavuşoğlu was at the U.N. to attend a ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attack in New Zealand. At least 50 people were killed and about as many wounded when a terrorist opened fire on worshipers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand's third-largest city.

The massacre was livestreamed on social media and was accompanied by the release of a racist, anti-Muslim, manifesto that also attacked Turkey.