Daesh terrorists fled to Syrian desert kill 35 members of regime forces

After losing all the territories it controlled in northern Syria, Daesh members who fled to deserts in the county killed regime members on Saturday.

Citing local sources, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Saturday that at least 35 regime soldiers have been killed in clashes with Daesh terrorists in Syria's western Homs province. A group of Daesh terrorists, who have been trapped in a desert area in Homs, engaged in clashes with Iran-backed militias, using hit-and-run tactics.

The Daesh militants also laid an ambush for regime forces patrolling nearby, the sources said. Thirty-five soldiers were killed and dozens injured in the clashes. The U.S. and their ally on the ground has announced on March 23 that the terrorist group has been defeated and lost all the territories under its control, bringing an end to the so-called caliphate declared by the terrorist group in 2014. However, some of the members escaped to the deserts of Syria, continuing their fight with guerrilla warfare tactics.