Syrian Turkmens slam French president for meeting YPG

The Syrian Turkmen Assembly (STA) on Saturday denounced the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

"Macron's receiving of a delegation of SDF has once again showed that the West, led by the U.S., Israel and France, is the supporter of the PYD/YPG/SDF terror groups in the international arena," the STA said in a statement.

Recalling the ongoing crimes of the YPG/PKK terror group against the civilians in areas under their control, STA strongly condemned Macron for his support to "the separatist terror group."

The French president on Friday hosted a delegation of the SDF, an umbrella group dominated by YPG terrorists. It is regarded with huge distrust by neighboring Turkey, which recognizes the YPG as a terror group.

The SDF, which the U.S. has partnered with in its fight against Daesh in Syria, consists mainly of the terrorist PKK-affiliated YPG.

Turkey is strongly opposed to the U.S. partnership with terrorist YPG and SDF, saying partnering with one terrorist group to defeat another will not achieved the desired goal.

The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. In its 30-year terrorist campaign, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including women and children.