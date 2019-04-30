Far-left terrorist sought with $250K bounty captured in northwestern Turkey

Turkey announced the arrest of a wanted member of a far-left terrorist organization on Tuesday.

Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) member Azimet Ceyhan was on Turkey's list of wanted terrorists, according to a written statement by Turkish Interior Ministry.

Previously sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment and sought with a red notice by security forces, Ceyhan was arrested in the northwestern province of Edirne.

He was in the "blue" category of wanted terrorists, with a bounty of 1.5 million Turkish liras (roughly $250,000).

Turkish security forces divide wanted individuals into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

