3 soldiers injured in clash with PKK in eastern Turkey

Three Turkish soldiers have been injured in a clash with PKK terrorists in eastern Turkey, according to a security source.

The gendarmerie forces in eastern Turkey's Tunceli clashed with a group of terrorist in rural areas, the security source said Thursday in the condition of anonymity.

The soldiers, who did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, were transferred to a hospital in eastern Turkey's Elazığ via military helicopters, the source added.

An air-backed operation is now underway in the area to neutralize the terrorists.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

It has since been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children. More than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have also been injured in PKK attacks.

Recently, clashes between Turkish security forces and PKK have been intensified again.

Meanwhile, Turkish jets hit shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots belonging to the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the defense ministry said in a statement Monday.

The airstrikes follow increased attacks by the terrorists, which left four Turkish soldiers dead and two others wounded in two separate attacks by the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), from Tel Rifaat and northern Iraq Saturday.

Turkish security forces in April killed 180 PKK and YPG terrorists in domestic and cross-border operations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has dismissed the possibility of a reconciliation process with the PKK amid rumors that PKK terrorist leader Abdullah Öcalan's meeting with his lawyers was signaling such a move.