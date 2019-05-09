Ankara urges France to review its YPG policy

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu yesterday called on France to revise its support for the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG).

Following a meeting with French Ambassador Charles Fries, Çavuşoğlu wrote on his Twitter account: "Attach importance to our relations w/#France. Pleased to see commercial&economic relations expand. On the #Syria issue, France must review its stance regarding [Democratic Union Party] PYD/YPG, offshoot of the terrorist organization PKK in Syria." France's past contacts with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), predominantly led by YPG terrorists, were criticized by Turkey, which regards the YPG as the Syrian branch of the internationally recognized terrorist group PKK.

Last month, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's reception for the SDF where he hosted representatives of the terrorist group and assured them of France's support.