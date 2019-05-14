Locals in Deir el-Zor condemn YPG's occupation of province

Locals in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour continue to voice their discontent over the presence of the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) in the province.

The Ukeydat tribe, one of the most prominent tribes in the area, was the latest to condemn the terrorist organization and its decisions in the region.

The tribe held a meeting in Suhayl town, also under the occupation of the YPG, last week in order to discuss the terrorist organization's killing of eight civilians.

The tribe released a statement following the meeting, condemning the YPG while urging it to retreat from the occupied regions. The statement also called on the U.S.-led coalition to give back the region that traditionally belongs to Arabs.

It also demanded the release of the people who are detained by the YPG, the evacuation of shelters that are "no different from the concentration camps" and the punishment of the killers of the eight civilians.

Dozens of people in Deir el-Zour protested last week the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by the YPG.

A video posted by the Euphrates Post showed dozens of Syrians in Shuhail overturn and burn trucks and checkpoint buildings belonging to the local SDF government after YPG terrorists fired on demonstrators with live ammunition.

The SDF is dominated by the YPG, which is the Syrian wing of the PKK, recognized as a terrorist group by the U.S., Turkey and the EU. The SDF has been the main partner of the U.S. in Syria and has driven Daesh out of the country's north and east over the last four years.

Even though the YPG established local councils in the areas it captured from Daesh with U.S. support, it often has difficulties maintaining stability in the cities.

Deir el-Zour is not the only province where unrest occurred. In January, huge protests took place in Manbij against the city's SDF administration when mangled bodies of two Arab residents belonging to the prominent al-Boubanna tribe were found outside the city.