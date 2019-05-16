3 PKK terrorist suspects detained on Greek border in northwestern Turkey’s Edirne

Three suspects with links to the PKK terrorist group were detained in northwestern Turkey's Edirne province Thursday while attempting to illegally cross the Greek-Turkish border.

Border units detained the suspected terrorists in a military zone in the Serem village of the Meriç district.

Investigations further revealed that the suspects, identified as E.K., O.B. and T.A., have been investigated over "being a member of a terrorist organization" and were issued with a ban on traveling abroad.

The suspects were later arrested by a court.

Meanwhile, one of the two PKK terrorists who were neutralized by Turkish security forces Wednesday in southeastern Şırnak province was identified as the so-called regional commander of the terrorist group.

The terrorist identified as Mehdi Danış, who went by the code name "Canfeda," was responsible for the PKK activities in areas of Gabar Mountain, security sources said.

The other terrorist who was neutralized during the same counterterrorism operation was identified as Enes Biçen, code-named "Kendal Batman."

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The counterterrorism operations in the region are ongoing.

The PKK, considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., Turkey and the E.U., has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including many women and children.