DHKP-C militants who attempted Parliament attack arrested

Two militants linked with the far-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) that were apprehended while trying to enter Turkish Parliament were arrested yesterday following their trial.

Earlier this month, Mulla Zincir and Eylem Yücel tried to terrorize the Parliament building with a fake bomb set-up and tried to take hostages with a knife. During security checks, the two tried to take a member of staff hostage with a razor blade taped to a pencil, but were quickly neutralized by security guards. Police found a black box made to look like a bomb and the bladed weapon on the suspects after searching them.

Mulla Zincir was found to have contacts with the DHKP-C, and implicated in five ongoing criminal cases on charges of "making propaganda for a terrorist organization," "organizing illegal meetings and protests," and defamation.

The other suspect, Yücel, was implicated in 13 cases of crimes including "making propaganda for a terrorist organization," "organizing illegal meetings and protests" and "damaging public property." Police also found that she had served jail time in western Kocaeli's Kandıra Prison for "carrying out acts and activities on behalf of a terror group."

DHKP-C, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, is responsible for a number of attacks in Turkey, including the assassination of a business tycoon in 1996 and an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara in 2013. The group has become less active in the country in recent years but remains a major security threat.