Turkish soldier killed by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed by PKK terrorists during an ongoing operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Friday.

"In a continuing operation in northern Iraq, one of our soldiers was martyred during a clash with PKK terrorists," said a ministry statement.

The ministry sent its condolences to the soldier's family.

Turkey has been carrying out counterterrorism operations across Turkey and in northern Iraq.

It resolutely continues to fight against terrorist organizations, particularly the PKK and its Syrian branch People's Protection Units (YPG) and also Daesh, in the country and abroad.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Turkish jets destroyed weapon positions, shelters and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists in the Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.