Turkish security forces target PKK terrorists in nationwide, crossborder ops

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists, destroyed terrorist hideouts and confiscated weapons and explosives in operations carried out in different regions in Turkey and northern Iraq, reports said Saturday.

Turkish jets carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, destroying weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists, the defense ministry said in a statement.

Four PKK terrorists were neutralized in an air-supported antiterror operation the eastern province of Bitlis.

The air-backed counter-terrorism operation was carried out by the gendarmerie in the Tatvan district of Bitlis, a ministry statement said.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In Giresun province, security forces successfully destroyed three storage areas used by the terrorists, upon information obtained from Iranian PKK terrorist Behrüz Düdükkanlu. Gendarmerie units in Kürtün district confiscated living supplies and 50 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, reports said.

In the operation in eastern Siirt province, security forces discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition buried under the ground, a statement released by the Siirt Governor's Office said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.