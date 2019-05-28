Turkey launches operation against PKK in Northern Iraq's Hakurk

Turkish military launched an operation into the camps of the PKK terrorist group in Northern Iraq's Hakurk region with commando brigades and fire support from helicopters, the Ministry of National Defense announced in a statement Tuesday.

The "Claw" operation was launched at 8:00 p.m. on Monday following artillery and air strikes. After the bombardment, commando brigades, backed by T-129 ATAK helicopters, armed and unarmed drones, were dropped into the area.

The operation aims to destroy shelters and caves used by the terrorist group, the statement said.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, army, air force and navy commanders directed the operation throughout the night at the Command and Operation Center at the Turkish General Staff headquarters in Ankara.

Hakurk region is among the main bases of the PKK terrorists used to infiltrate into Turkey or attack Turkish border outposts. The area is located some 30 to 40 kilometers south of Derecik district of southeastern Hakkari province bordering Iraq, and currently serves as the main grouping base for terrorists between their headquarters in Qandil Mountains near the border with Iran and Turkey.

The area also facilitates their crossing between Qandil and Iraq's Salahaddin province bordering Syria, where PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) controls the northeastern one-third of the country.

Hakurk is frequently targeted by Turkish jets in airstrikes.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...