Operation Claw, airstrikes targeting PKK resume, 10 more terrorists neutralized

At least ten more PKK terrorists were neutralized during counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq and eastern Turkey, Turkish authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

At least six PKK terrorists were neutralized as part of the ongoing Operation Claw in northern Iraq, bringing the total number of terrorists killed since the beginning of the operation to 40, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK terror group on May 27.

Separately, the ministry said two terrorists were also neutralized during operations in Zap region.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Army Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar, Navy Commander Adm. Adnan Özbal and Air Force Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz, visited the Büyüktopraklı Base located in the Derecik district of southwestern Hakkari province bordering Iraq.

The base at an altitude of 2,400 meters is among the closest Turkish military installations inside Turkey's borders to the operation zone in northern Iraq's Hakurk.

Following their inspection, Akar and top commanders were briefed regarding operations of the base and exchanged congratulations with soldiers and commanders deployed in the base on the occasion of Ramadan Bayram, also known as the Eid al-Fitr.

Akar vowed to destroy all shelters used by PKK terrorists in Hakurk and the clear the region from terrorists.

The Ministry of Interior also said Wednesday that two PKK terrorists were neutralized in eastern Ağrı province during air operations carried out Doğubeyazıt district.

Saturday's clashes in the Aralık district of eastern Iğdır province, located to the north of Ağrı, left three Turkish soldiers killed and four others injured, whereas a worker was killed by a roadside bomb planted by PKK terrorists in Doğubeyazıt.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.