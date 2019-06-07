YPG attacks Turkish soldiers in northern Syria's Azaz

Turkish soldiers were attacked by militants of the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in northern Syria.

Two Turkish soldiers who were wounded in the attack were transported hospitals in Turkey's border city of Kilis and taken under treatment. The Turkish army retaliated against YPG positions after the attack.

The town recently targeted by terrorist attacks. Last week, at least 22 people were killed in a car bomb near a bustling market and mosque in Azaz, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) monitoring the conflict said.

Five children were among those killed in the explosion near a mosque in Azaz, said Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based NGO.

Azaz was one of the towns liberated from terrorists by Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016. In the last two years, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations liberated the northern Syrian region from the YPG and Daesh terrorists, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians to return to their homes.

However, a number of liberated cities – including Al-Bab, Jarablus, Azaz and Afrin – remain subject to sporadic terrorist attacks from the nearby city of Tel Rifaat, which the YPG has occupied for over three years.