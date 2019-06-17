DHKP-C terrorists plotting Parliament linked to 2015 prosecutor murder

The two far-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) terrorists, who were arrested in May for plotting an attack on Turkish Parliament, have been linked with the terror cell that killed Prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz in 2015.

The two terrorists, Mulla Zincir and Eylem Yücel, confessed that they planned the attack to protest the killing of DHKP-C terrorists responsible for various attacks, including Kiraz's murder.

After establishing the duo's links with the terror cell that killed Kiraz, the prosecutor's office is currently looking for the name that ordered these terrorist attacks.

The investigations further revealed that the two came to Ankara from Istanbul by bus and before trying to enter into the parliament, bought new cell phone connections registered under different names.

The two terrorists arrived at the Parliament building at around 3 p.m. and said they were there to visit Republican People's Party (CHP)'s Istanbul Deputy Mahmut Tanal and were escorted to the visitors' waiting room. It was later reported that Tanal had given the suspects' names to the security personnel at the entrance as visitors.

During security checks, the two tried to take a staff hostage with a razor blade taped to a pencil but were quickly neutralized by the security guards. Police found a black box made to look like a bomb set-up and the sharp weapon.

One of the suspects, identified as Mulla Zincir, was found to have contacts with the DHKP-C and implicated in five ongoing criminal cases on charges of doing propaganda for a terrorist organization, organizing illegal meetings and protests, and defamation.

On March 31, 2015, Kiraz was taken hostage by two DHKP-C militants, Şafak Yayla and Bahtiyar Doğruyol, in his office at the Çağlayan courthouse complex.

Before the police stormed the office, the terrorists killed Kiraz. They were killed in an ensuing shootout with the police. Kiraz was a prosecutor in the case of police officers accused of killing Berkin Elvan, a protester who took part in the 2013 Gezi Park riots in Istanbul.

After his death, Elvan became a symbol for the DHKP-C, which is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

The DHKP-C, founded in 1978 as a Marxist-Leninist party, operated under the name Dev Sol until 1994. The organization claimed responsibility for a series of high-profile murders, including the assassination of nationalist politician Gün Sazak and former Prime Minister Nihat Erim in 1980. The group also killed several Turkish intelligence officials.