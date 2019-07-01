Turkey's jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey to continue operations against PKK in n. Iraq, Foreign Ministry says

Turkish fighter jets "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said the terrorists were neutralized in the Avasin-Basyan region.

Authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The airstrikes destroyed weapon emplacements, shelters and arms depots used by the PKK terrorists, according to the ministry.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. Operation Claw aims to prevent the infiltration of PKK terrorists onto Turkish soil from Hakurk and to spoil the settlement plans of militants in the area. The ongoing offensive has neutralized 62 terrorists so far.

The Hakurk area facilitates terrorist crossings between Qandil and Iraq's Salahaddin province bordering Syria, where the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG) control large swathes of territory.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.