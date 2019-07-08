7 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey, N. Iraq

Turkish fighter jets "neutralized" four more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Monday.

On Twitter, the ministry said the terrorists were "neutralized" in the Zap and Metina regions as part of the airstrikes carried out in coordination with Operation Claw.

Authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The airstrikes also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists, according to the ministry.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, in the rural Çukurca district of Hakkari in southeastern Turkey, Provincial Gendarmerie Command neutralized three terrorists, the Ministry of Interior said on Monday.



Operations in the region continue, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.