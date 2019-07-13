Turkey launches anti-terror Operation Claw-2 in northern Iraq

Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 in northern Iraq on Friday at 10 p.m. (local time) against the PKK terrorist group, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"This is a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1 operation in Hakurk area which revealed new information on terrorist activity," said the ministry in a statement.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey will continue to destroy weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists in Hakurk with this anti-terror operation.

Operations in Hakurk will continue as planned by the Turkish Air Force, with the support of Turkish jets, ATAK helicopters, drones and armored military vehicles, the statement added.

"Operation continues as planned with the support of Air Force planes, ground fire support vehicles, ATAK helicopters and UAVs," the statement added.

The first Operation Claw, which was launched on May 27, aimed to prevent the infiltration of PKK terrorists onto Turkish soil from Hakurk and spoil their settlement plans in the area.

The Hakurk region is among the main locations PKK terrorists use to infiltrate Turkey or attack Turkish border outposts. The area is located 30 to 40 kilometers south of the Derecik district of southeastern Hakkari province, bordering Iraq, and currently serves as the main base for terrorists between their headquarters in the Qandil mountains near the border with Iran and Turkey.

The Hakurk area facilitates terrorist crossings between Qandil and Iraq's Salahuddin province that borders Syria, where the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), control large swathes of territory.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.