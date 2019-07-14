3 soldiers killed in anti-terror ops in southeast Turkey's Hakkari

Three Turkish soldiers were killed Sunday during an operation against PKK terrorists in Turkey's eastern Hakkari province, the country's Interior Ministry said.

Turkish Gendarmerie forces and Turkish Armed Forces carried out counterterrorism operations in rural areas of Hakkari, neutralizing three PKK terrorists, the ministry said in a written statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

One gendarmerie lieutenant, one gendarmerie noncommissioned officer and one gendarmerie specialized sergeant were killed, while one gendarmerie noncommissioned sergeant was wounded.

The Interior Ministry extended condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and said operations against terrorist organizations "will continue with determination."

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.