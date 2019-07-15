Over 300,000 operations carried out against terrorists since FETÖ's failed coup attempt in 2016

Turkey has carried out more than 300,000 counterterrorism operations since the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, the country's interior minister said on Monday.

Speaking at a dinner hosting the families of veterans and those who fell victim to the failed coup, Süleyman Soylu said Turkey lost many innocent lives over the years in its fight against traitors and terrorists who aimed to divide the country, with a total of 324,243 operations conducted in three years.

Soylu said a total of 69,496 arrests were made against all terrorist organizations, while 5,778 terrorists were neutralized in the last three years.

"We conducted 9,903 operations against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in 2019," he said.

"This country has suffered a lot from betrayals," Soylu said.

"Whatever you call terrorism and to whatever source you attribute it, we will eliminate terrorism from these lands and we intend to make Turkey the world's safest country," he added.

Soylu underlined that besides Turkey's battle against terrorism, it has also been dealing with irregular mass migration and combating global drug trade.

Turkey marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day. The day is commemorated with events honoring those who lost their lives, while defeating the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses the FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the legitimate state apparatus, through infiltrations into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.