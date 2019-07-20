PKK terrorist on Turkey’s most-wanted list killed in southeastern Diyarbakır

Four PKK terrorists were neutralized in a counterterrorism operation in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakır province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

One of the terrorists, Meryem Aksu, was on Turkey's most-wanted list. Aksu, codenamed "Sorhin Eruh," was neutralized in a July 16 operation that was carried out on by the provincial gendarmerie forces in the rural areas of Kulp district.





Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The orange-listed Aksu had a TL 600,000 ($106,022) bounty on her head.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.