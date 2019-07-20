Turkish military neutralizes 3 PKK terrorists in op in northern Iraq

The Turkish army "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in coordination with Operation Claw, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Turkish security forces also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by the PKK in northern Iraq's Metina area, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information about terrorist activity, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.