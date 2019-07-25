Surrendered terrorists points to internal conflict in PKK

Two PKK terrorists who surrendered in the Başkale district of eastern Turkey's Van said there are serious confidence problems between the leadership and militants of the terrorist organization. They claimed that the infighting is causing disengagement within the terrorist group.

According to a statement released by the Van governorate, two PKK terrorists surrendered in the rural areas of the province on July 22.

One of the surrendered terrorists was identified as responsible for the killing of ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) local deputy head Aydın Ahi back in July 2017 and an attack on gendarmerie forces in June 2018 in Van.

"During interrogation, the terrorists revealed that the propaganda of leadership was not effective on militants anymore and the inclination to surrender to security forces has significantly increased," the statement added. As security forces have intensified counterterrorism operations, particularly in the eastern and southeastern provinces, more terrorists have surrendered in recent years. In its more than 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Turkey sees the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria as an extension of the PKK.